Sidhu grateful to PM Khan for opening Kartarpur corridor

November 29, 2018




Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has thanked his friend Prime Minister Imran Khan from the entire Sikh Community's side for opening Kartarpur corridor.

While addressing the media on Wagha Border, Sidhu said that it is the "the corridor of infinite possibilities". The initiative is very "holy and pure" and it will open 1,000 more doors for prosperity between the two countries, he remarked. “This corridor will bring about people-to-people contact, happiness, and economic prosperity,” he added.

Related: Navjot Singh Sidhu weeps with joy at Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony

He also said that the price of the land near the corridor will also increase and it will benefit the farmers. “The differences between rich and poor will be decreased,” Sidhu said.

The cricketer-turned-politician also praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts. “Prosperity will come to the country because of the pious prime minister of Pakistan and by the blessings of Guru Nanak.” He added that “the two Punjabs have merged once again and it is a huge accomplishment in itself.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu said the governments of Pakistan and India should be appreciated for facilitating millions of Sikhs around the world.
 
 
 

