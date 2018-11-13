Shopkeepers displaced during anti-encroachment operation to be provided alternative space: Karachi mayor

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar promised that those displaced during the anti-encroachment operation in Saddar will be provided with space at another location by the Sindh government.

However, he clarified while speaking to the media in Karachi that this only applied to those shopkeepers who gave rent to the KMC.

“We have a record for every shop in the estate department and the people with genuine complaints will be adjusted in other markets in Karachi,” he said.

Akhtar refrained from commenting on any political party. “I am not answerable to any political party; I am just implementing the Supreme Court’s orders.”

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said, “This operation is for the betterment of the city and the vendors who have been affected will be provided with an alternative soon.”

During a meeting on Tuesday with PM Imran Khan in Islamabad, MNA Aamir Liaquat complained that the mayor had demolished shops during an anti-encroachment drive in Saddar that had obtained legal stay orders from the court. Considering the matter, the premier replied that it’s a matter of the court and the government has nothing to do with it.

 
 
 

