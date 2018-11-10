Shehbaz Sharif presented before Lahore accountability court amid tight security

November 10, 2018




PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was presented before an accountability court in Lahore on Saturday morning.

Shehbaz was presented before the court in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam. NAB is asking for an extension in his physical remand. He has been in NAB custody since October 5.

His son Hamza Shahbaz, who is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, was also present in the court.

Related: Shehbaz Sharif returns to the National Assembly floor after a break

Strict security measures were taken outside the court for Shehbaz’s arrival. During his previous appearances, PML-N workers gathered and tried to block his vehicle from going forward.

This time, the police stopped the PML-N supporters at Secretariat Chowk. They also barred them from entering the court premises. The route to the court has been blocked by containers.

The PML-N workers protested against these measures.
 
 
 

