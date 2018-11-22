Shehbaz Sharif gets seven-day transit remand to attend NA session

November 22, 2018

Photo: National Assembly of Pakistan/Twitter

An accountability court in Lahore has granted Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif transit remand for seven days to attend the National Assembly session in Islamabad.

Once the session ends he will have to be presented before the court.

During the hearing on Thursday, the judge asked Shehbaz to inform the court how many days the session is being held for. Shehbaz replied that he didn’t know since he neither had access to a TV nor newspapers.

Related: Accountability court remands Shehbaz Sharif to NAB custody for another 14 days

Despite the court order, they didn’t let me meet my family, he argued. However, when the NAB lawyer said they met him last week, Shehbaz countered that he was talking about last month.

They are treating me in an inhumane way, he complained. The court ordered that he be allowed to meet his family.

 
 
 

See Also

SC orders formation of a larger bench to hear Model Town case on Dec 5

November 19, 2018 11:27 am

Today’s outlook: KMC extends its anti-encroachment drive, the Sharif brothers gear up for court

November 19, 2018 8:51 am

Is Maryam Nawaz thinking of re-entering politics?

November 18, 2018 11:35 am

Govt takes issue with Maryam’s use of the PM’s jet, refers matter to NAB

November 17, 2018 4:04 pm

NAB tortures people in custody, says Mujahid Kamran

November 16, 2018 6:26 pm

NAB wants Shehbaz Sharif’s sons on ECL

November 16, 2018 6:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.