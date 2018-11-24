Seven killed after two groups open fire at each other at police check post in Abbottabad

At least seven people were killed during a clash on Saturday at Havelian’s Rajoya police check post in Abbottabad, KP.

Two groups clashed during a cricket match in the Ghari Phulgran area, a village in Havelian tehsil.

One group went to the police check post in Rajoyya to register a complaint. While they were leaving, the other group fired at them from the gate of the check post, killing three people.

The group chased the attackers and killed four in an exchange of fire. The dead include a 16-year-old.

The bodies have been handed over to the families after postmortem examinations were conducted.

An FIR has been registered at the Havelian police station against 15 people. The police took three people into custody for investigations. A heavy contingent of police is present in the area due to tension following the clash.