Security official martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

A security official was martyred and another injured in an IED explosion on Monday morning.

The IED exploded when the security personnel were passing by Datta Khel Tehsil of District North Waziristan.

The deceased has been identified as sepoy Muhammad Tahir, while the injured as Lance Naik Muhammad Khan.

The injured was shifted to Miranshah hospital.

There have been a number of IED attacks and targeted killings in the last few months in North Waziristan. A curfew has been imposed in different parts of the district following the military operation, Zarb-e-Azb.

Despite the continued efforts of the security forces, political administration and local jirgas, the incidents of violence have continued.