Schools to remain closed on Friday, exams postponed

November 1, 2018

Photo: AFP

Government and private schools in different parts of the country will remain closed on Friday, as protests are expected to continue. 

In Islamabad, all government and private schools will remain closed. “The decision has been taken to ensure the security of the students,” said the spokesperson of the education department. The schools will open once the security situation improves, he added.

The Private Schools Association of Rawalpindi has said that all private school will remain closed. The spokesperson of the education board remarked that the midterm papers scheduled for November 2 and November 3 have been postponed. “The new date will be announced soon,” he said.

The federal education board has postponed the exams too.

In Karachi, the private schools will also remain closed. However, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology and the University of Karachi will remain open.

The NED vice-chancellor said that the tests of the Masters and PhD students have been postponed. The university will remain open though.

 
 
 

See Also

Hafeez praises New Zealand’s performance in first Twenty20

November 1, 2018 5:32 pm

Aasia Bibi verdict: From Karachi to Islamabad, what routes to avoid amid protests

November 1, 2018 4:10 pm

Fake account alert! The religious affairs minister has not been tweeting against the Aasia Bibi verdict

November 1, 2018 3:34 pm

Uzbekistan, Pakistan pledge to enhance bilateral cooperation in transport, trade and security

November 1, 2018 3:15 pm

Supreme Court turns down request to appoint a new Islamabad IG

November 1, 2018 2:31 pm

Former cricketer hopes Imran Khan will help restore Pak-India Test cricket ties

November 1, 2018 2:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.