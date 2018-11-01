Schools to remain closed on Friday, exams postponed

Government and private schools in different parts of the country will remain closed on Friday, as protests are expected to continue.

In Islamabad, all government and private schools will remain closed. “The decision has been taken to ensure the security of the students,” said the spokesperson of the education department. The schools will open once the security situation improves, he added.

The Private Schools Association of Rawalpindi has said that all private school will remain closed. The spokesperson of the education board remarked that the midterm papers scheduled for November 2 and November 3 have been postponed. “The new date will be announced soon,” he said.

The federal education board has postponed the exams too.

In Karachi, the private schools will also remain closed. However, the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology and the University of Karachi will remain open.

The NED vice-chancellor said that the tests of the Masters and PhD students have been postponed. The university will remain open though.