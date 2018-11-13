SC summons Nawaz in Pakpattan shrine land case on Dec 4

The Supreme Court has rejected former PM Nawaz Sharif’s written statement and asked him to appear before the court on December 4 in Pakpattan shrine land case.

Nawaz Sharif is accused of illegally transferring 8,000 kanal of Auqaf’s land to Dewan Ghulam Qutab as Punjab CM in 1985.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

In his written reply, Sharif told the court that the then chief administrator Yousuf Khan issued a notification for land transfer without taking the CM into confidence.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar asked Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Munawar Dughal if Nawaz Sharif had signed his written statement. The lawyer told the court that Sharif had not signed his statement and had given Dughal the power of attorney to respond on his behalf.

The chief justice remarked that Dughal had put the former prime minister’s political career at stake, adding that the statement will have consequences.

The chief justice said that the land transfer was fraud even if the then CM did not know about it. He added that Dewan Ghulam Qutab will have to give up possession of the land if Sharif had not ordered the land transfer.