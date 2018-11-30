SC orders Punjab govt to file an FIR against GB Tourism Minister Fida Hussain

The Supreme Court ordered on Friday the Punjab government to register an FIR against Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Fida Hussain for misbehaving with an official at the Islamabad airport on November 16.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the incident. Videos emerged on social media of Hussain pushing PIA’s arrival incharge so hard that he stumbled after a flight delay due to bad weather.

The Gilgit-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-607 scheduled for 7am on November 16 was first delayed due to technical reasons and cancelled later due to bad weather. Videos of Hussain protesting against the delay went viral on social media that day in which he set fire to his possessions in protest and later assaulted the official.

During the hearing on Friday, the court summoned the head of the Islamabad police and asked him why an FIR was not registered against Hussain. The Islamabad IG replied that the airport does not fall in the police’s jurisdiction and is actually under the domain of the Punjab government.

The court then ordered the Punjab government to register a case against Hussain.

The minister informed the court that it was not his intention to push the PIA official and that he is ashamed of his actions. However, the court did not accept his apology and ordered an FIR to be registered against him.

The chief justice said he wanted to put an end to the culture of hooliganism. He observed that from the video, it seemed as if a crime had been committed.