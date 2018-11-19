SC orders DG Khan Cement Factory to deposit Rs100m in the dam fund

November 19, 2018

The Supreme Court has ordered the DG Khan Cement Factory to deposit Rs100 million in the dam fund in a case relating to the Katas Raj temple pond drying up. The court has concluded the case.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry, the apex court was told that the cement factory had been using groundwater in Chakwal.

The two-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Hassan, has ordered the factory to pay Rs80 million as payment for water used and Rs20 million as a fine for misleading the court.

According to a report presented in the court by a special committee tasked with visiting the factory to determine how it stores its water, the factory had been using tube wells to draw water from the ground.

The factory administration claimed to have stored rainwater but according to the report, it has been using groundwater.

 
 
 

