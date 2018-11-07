SC frames contempt of court charges against Dr Aamir Liaquat

November 7, 2018

The Supreme Court framed on Wednesday contempt of court charges against PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The televangelist has denied the charges. The court ordered the prosecutor general to present evidence of his crime at the next hearing on November 29.

Liaquat has been accused of violating the court’s March 28, 2017 order restraining him from carrying out defamatory campaigns and conducting television shows in an unethical manner during TV programmes aired on March 7 and 9.

Related: Imran Khan told me Karachi wasn’t important to PTI: Aamir Liaquat

His unconditional apology and request not to frame contempt of court charges against him were rejected on October 30 and the court ordered to appear in person.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said the court will look into the unconditional apology at an appropriate time. The hearing has been adjourned till November 29.

 
 
 

See Also

PIA to submit its reply on ‘postmortem’ audit report

November 7, 2018 11:56 am

CJP takes notice of damage to properties after Aasia Bibi’s acquittal

November 6, 2018 10:56 pm

UN, EU made me leave Pakistan against my wishes: Aasia Bibi’s lawyer

November 5, 2018 8:43 pm

Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Twitter account was suspended on govt’s request: officials

November 5, 2018 8:19 pm

Punjab government embarks on an ambitious mission to construct Dadhocha Dam by 2020

November 5, 2018 12:51 pm

Aasia Bibi’s husband criticizes PTI govt over deal with protesters

November 3, 2018 10:30 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.