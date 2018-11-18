Road accident claims lives of two underage boys in Karachi

Two underage boys were killed after a dumper truck collided with their motorcycle in Karachi on Sunday afternoon.

The boys were aged 10 and 12. The eyewitnesses said that they were riding on the same motorcycle.

The accident occurred near Barkat pump in Surjani Town.

Related: Underage driving on the rise in Multan

On November 12, 2017 three siblings were killed in a road accident in Karachi.

A tanker hit two sisters and their brother in Shah Faisal Colony. The women died on the spot, while the man succumbed to his injuries while treatment at Jinnah Hospital.