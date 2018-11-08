Riding a motorcycle without helmet or licence could cost you Rs7,450

November 8, 2018




A motorcyclist was issued a challan of Rs7,450 for breaking traffic rules in Gujranwala.

Nadeem was riding his motorcycle on GT Road without a helmet and wasn’t even carrying a licence. He was also riding on the wrong side of the road. Challans in similar cases are usually between Rs700 and Rs800.

He says complained to the Motorway Police about being charged such an exorbitant amount but the police officials misbehaved with him.



The Motorway Police said that such an incident did occur, however, they can't share any more details with the media.
 
 
 

