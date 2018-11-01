Rickshaw driver’s fake account used for transactions of Rs8.5b

A fake account in the name of Zortalab Khan, a resident of Buner, was used for transactions of Rs8.5 billion. A notice has been issued to him by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).A business, Salar Enterprises, has also been registered in his name. According to the FBR, transactions were made from at least five banks through Salar Enterprises and Salar Mining.Transactions of Rs4.6 billion through a private bank and Rs3.6 billion at another branch were also made. The bank accounts were opened at different banks in Karachi and Buner.The FBR notice said that a man named Ammar Khan was using the rickshaw driver’s account. He had gotten Zortalab to submit an affidavit to him.In the notice, the FBR has asked him to reply to allegations of tax evasion and money laundering.