Report reveals corruption worth billions in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan 3G, 4G licences

November 28, 2018




Mobile operators in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have come under suspicion for providing 3G and 4G services worth nearly Rs62 billion without proper licencing.

The 2017-18 audit report shows that a total loss of Rs74 billion has been incurred due to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s negligence.

According to the report, two mobile service companies were also given licences in clear violation of the rules. According to the rules, no company can be given 3G or 4G licences without the prior issuance of an open tender.

The damning audit report also revealed that alongside the loss of Rs62 billion for licencing, a further Rs12 billion loss was incurred due to the violation of telecom policies while providing 4G frequencies.
 
 
 

