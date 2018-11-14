Red Cross to hand over Peshawar SSP’s body to Pakistan at Torkham

November 14, 2018

The body of Peshawar SSP Tahir Khan Dawar will be handed over to Pakistan at Torkham border on Wednesday.

The news has been confirmed by Operations SSP Javed Iqbal.

 

Red Cross Afghanistan will hand the body over to Pakistani authorities after the completion of legal formalities. The Peshawar police have already reached the border, he said.

Related: Peshawar SSP kidnapped in Islamabad

On October 27, the SSP was reportedly abducted from Islamabad on his way to home from the office.

According to Islamabad police, Tahir Khan, the SSP of Peshawar’s rural zone, was kidnapped from within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

 
 
 

