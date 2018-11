The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said that the moon for the month of Rabiul Awwal could not be sighted on Thursday evening.

The first Rabiul Awwal will be on November 10, Saturday. The Eid Miladun Nabi will fall on November 21, Wednesday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee.