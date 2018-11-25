Qureshi appreciates India’s ‘positive response’ to opening Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed the decision of the Indian government to send two of its ministers to attend the Kartarpur ceremony.

He said that India responded positively to Pakistan’s initiative to bring the Sikh community closer.

Qureshi was speaking to APP during his visit to the stall of Indian High Commission at the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association charity bazar in Islamabad.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has won the hearts of millions of Sikhs with a single, but significant step.

He expressed confidence that Kartarpur corridor would attract members of Sikh community to Pakistan from across the globe including the United States and the United Kingdom. He remarked the Sikh community will be greeted here amid sentiments of love and would take back positive image about Pakistan and its people.

On Saturday, Pakistan invited Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Indian’s Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28. Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the corridor in Punjab’s Narowal city.

Swaraj, in a reply letter, confirmed sending two ministers, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri, to attend the Kartarpur event.

On November 22, Pakistan and India had agreed to open Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

India will build the corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to the border with Pakistan.

The open corridor will give the pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak passed away on September 22, 1539.