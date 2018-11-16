Quetta women try to get CM’s attention

It is seven o’clock in the morning and the sun is just rising in Quetta. You can feel the chill in the air as winter is just arriving.

Undeterred by the cold, some women have started gathering at a camp set up outside the Quetta Press Club. This is highly unusual for a place like Quetta where women do not gather like this in public. But these women have been coming here for over two weeks to elicit attention for their relatives; they do not know where they are.

They have been waiting for Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. They want an assurance from him that they have recourse to due legal process.

CM House is located just a short distance away. Quetta is a small city. When there was no word in two weeks, the women decided that they would walk to CM House.

However, when they headed there on Thursday, the administration imposed Section 144 in the neighbourhood, forcing the women to return to their camp.