Punjab to get a new LG system soon

The local government system in Punjab will be undergoing a major transformation.

PM Imran Khan has approved the plan, which is currently being drafted.

The proposed system will abolish the town and district councils, and form tehsil and district governments in its place. A village council will look after the affairs of rural areas, while neighbourhood council to look after urban areas.

The elected representatives will have financial and administrative powers in the new local government system.

According to sources in the Punjab government, the police will not be under the local government representatives. The draft will be presented in the Punjab cabinet and Punjab assembly soon.