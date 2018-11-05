Punjab to get a new LG system soon

November 5, 2018

 

Photo: World Watch Monitor

The local government system in Punjab will be undergoing a major transformation.

PM Imran Khan has approved the plan, which is currently being drafted.

Related: We will bring in a new local government system, vows PTI’s Jahangir Tareen

The proposed system will abolish the town and district councils, and form tehsil and district governments in its place. A village council will look after the affairs of rural areas, while neighbourhood council to look after urban areas.

The elected representatives will have financial and administrative powers in the new local government system.

According to sources in the Punjab government, the police will not be under the local government representatives. The draft will be presented in the Punjab cabinet and Punjab assembly soon.

 

 
 
 

See Also

HBL beat Wapda to win Quaid-e-Azam One Day Cup

November 4, 2018 6:48 pm

Lahore police book TLP leaders, others for disturbing law and order

November 3, 2018 6:48 pm

TLP ends sit-ins as government agrees to put Aasia Bibi on ECL

November 3, 2018 8:30 am

Fresh round of negotiations underway as protests spread over Aasia Bibi acquittal

November 2, 2018 6:53 pm

Aasia Bibi verdict: What roads to take as protests continue across Pakistan

November 2, 2018 6:30 pm

Mobile phone services suspended in Lahore, Islamabad, Gujranwala

November 2, 2018 8:53 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.