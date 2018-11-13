Punjab govt removes Umar Saif as its IT board chairperson

The Punjab government removed on Tuesday Dr Umar Saif as the chairperson of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Planning and Development Chairperson Habibur Rehman Gillani has been appointed the new chairperson. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given orders to make new rules for the appointment of the IT board’s head.

Dr Saif, who is also the vice-chancellor of Lahore’s Information Technology University, took to social media to say it was “a privilege to serve this country for seven years”.

All good things must come to an end. It was a privilege to serve this country for 7 years, establish PITB, ITU, Plan9 & e-rozgaar.

In the end, I served for as long as I could — beyond provincial boundaries and political divides — and gave it all I had. Pakistan zindabad! pic.twitter.com/6gUrSLUXtP — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) November 12, 2018

Related: Free WiFi available in over 200 hotspots across 6 cities of Punjab

He was given charge of the PITB in 2011.

He graduated from the Massachussetts Institute of Technology and led projects including Plan9, PlanX and Tech Hubb Connect. He also digitalised the police department, land record system and other departments of the Punjab government.