Punjab govt removes Umar Saif as its IT board chairperson

November 13, 2018

Photo: Facebook/umarsaif

The Punjab government removed on Tuesday Dr Umar Saif as the chairperson of the Punjab Information Technology Board.

Planning and Development Chairperson Habibur Rehman Gillani has been appointed the new chairperson. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given orders to make new rules for the appointment of the IT board’s head.

Dr Saif, who is also the vice-chancellor of Lahore’s Information Technology University, took to social media to say it was “a privilege to serve this country for seven years”.

He was given charge of the PITB in 2011.

He graduated from the Massachussetts Institute of Technology and led projects including Plan9, PlanX and Tech Hubb Connect. He also digitalised the police department, land record system and other departments of the Punjab government.

 
 
 

