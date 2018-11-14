Punjab govt opens first ever Montessori for children of women inmates at Gujranwala jail

Punjab government has announced that it would establish Montessori schools to provide education to the children of women inmates in all the district jails across the province, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Raja Rashad Hafiz, the Punjab minister for literacy, inaugurated the first ever non-formal Montessori school at Gujranwala district jail.

The minister said that the Montessori will provide quality education to the children of three to six years of age.

An adult basic education centre has also been established at the Gujranwala jail to teach prisoners reading and writing.