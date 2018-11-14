Punjab govt opens first ever Montessori for children of women inmates at Gujranwala jail

November 14, 2018

File Photo: A school at Lahore jail

Punjab government has announced that it would establish Montessori schools to provide education to the children of women inmates in all the district jails across the province, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

Raja Rashad Hafiz, the Punjab minister for literacy, inaugurated the first ever non-formal Montessori school at Gujranwala district jail.

The minister said that the Montessori will provide quality education to the children of three to six years of age.

An adult basic education centre has also been established at the Gujranwala jail to teach prisoners reading and writing.

 
 
 

See Also

In KP’s kindergarten madrassa, a mosque makes space for the next generation

November 14, 2018 6:55 pm

ADB to provide Punjab $300mn for infrastructure projects

November 14, 2018 5:37 pm

Watch: Little fashionistas strike a pose at a fashion show in Lahore

November 13, 2018 12:26 pm

Is Nawaz looking for a deal to ‘rescue’ Maryam?

November 12, 2018 8:21 pm

Man arrested for uploading objectionable pictures, videos of his wife on social media

November 11, 2018 9:26 pm

An Indian woman has been seeking treatment for a back injury in Pakistan 

November 10, 2018 10:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.