Punjab govt imposes Section 144 for one week

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province till December 1 in view of the law and order situation.

The additional chief secretary of interior issued the notification on Saturday, which states that Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code will remain imposed across Punjab.

Rallies, demonstrations as well as any congregations of five or more people are banned under the section. The use or display of any kind of weapons will also be prohibited. Under the law, the use of loudspeakers is also prohibited. Moreover, public meetings will also be banned in Punjab.