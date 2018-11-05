Punjab government embarks on an ambitious mission to construct Dadhocha Dam by 2020

November 5, 2018

A view of Dadocha, a small village near Rawalpindi

 The construction of the Dadhocha Dam will be completed in the next two years, the Punjab government told the Supreme Court.

The top court was hearing on Monday a case over the delayed construction of the dam.

In its reply, the Punjab government said that the dam will be constructed by November 2020. It even submitted a plan for the dam’s construction.

The construction is expected to start this year. The government has allocated Rs2.8 billion to purchase the land for the dam. The work will start immediately, he said.

The dam was proposed in 2001, however, the construction has yet to start. The reservoir is expected to provide 24 million gallons of water to Rawalpindi every day.

 

 
 
 

