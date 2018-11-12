PTV corruption case: Dr Shahid Masood’s bail extended till Nov 23

November 12, 2018

The Islamabad High Court has extended the interim bail of anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood for 10 more days in the PTV corruption case.

Dr Shahid Masood’s lawyer didn’t show up in the court on Monday and his associate requested the court to extend anchorperson’s interim bail.

On his request, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani extended Dr Masood’s bail till November 23.

Masood, the former PTV chairperson, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of funds worth Rs38 million.

According to the FIA, Masood allegedly signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

 
 
 

