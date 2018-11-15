PTI’s Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi win PML-N Senate seats

The PTI has won two more seats from the PML-N in the Senate. Two party leaders Walid Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi were elected on Thursday.

Walid Iqbal secured 184 votes, while Seemi Ezdin got 183 votes. Ezdi is the sister of disqualified PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. During the voting process, Iqbal said that he has the support of MPAs from Southern Punjab and is confident of his win.

Related: PTI and PML-N face off as Punjab MPAs vote to elect two new senators

The election on two Senate seats was held after the de-seating of PML-N senators Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar.

Two seats were left vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified PML-N’s Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi for having dual nationalities. Sadia is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.