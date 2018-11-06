PTI’s Babar Awan takes income tax law changes on car buying to court

PTI leader Dr Babar Awan has gone to the Islamabad High Court against the amendment in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, which bars non-filers from buying new vehicles.

Non-filers are the people who do not file their tax returns with the Federal Board of Revenue. They include both people who pay tax on their income and those who evade it.

Dr Awan, on behalf of motor dealers, challenged the amendment.

He is one of the close aides of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq asked Dr Awan if he was challenging his own amendment.

He said he was, adding that clauses 227A and B in the income tax ordinance of the interim budget are contradictory to the constitution.

Dr Awan told the court that it is unconstitutional to restrict non-filers from buying new vehicles.

The court had adjourned the hearing for two weeks and issued notices to the secretary of finance, FBR chairman and DG for Motor Registration.