PTI and PML-N face off as Punjab MPAs vote to elect two new senators

Members of the Punjab Assembly will be voting on two Senate seats today (Thursday). Voting will begin at 9am and continue till 4pm.

Two seats were left vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified PML-N’s Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi for having dual nationalities. Sadia is the sister of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PML-N is nominating Saud Majeed and Saira Afzal Tarar for the Senate seats, while the PTI has nominated Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi, who is Jahangir Tareen’s sister.

Iqbal says he has the support of MPAs from Southern Punjab and is confident of his win.

The voting process will be overseen by the Punjab election commissioner, who arrived at the assembly at around 8:15am.

A total of 369 members will cast their votes in the election. The PTI has 180 members, while the PML-N has 167. The PML-Q, which is aligned with the PTI, has 10 seats, the PPP has seven and four seats belong to independent candidates. The Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party has one seat in the assembly.

To vote, the MPAs must bring their assembly cards and CNICs. They will be shown to a polling booth where they are not allowed to take their mobile phones. The assembly card has their picture, seat and constituency on it.