Protests likely to end by Thursday night: Punjab minister

Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan has said that the protests across the country are likely to end by Thursday night.

“According to my reports, the sit-in will end tonight,” Chohan told SAMAA TV.

“Three lawyers have filed a review petition [against Asia’s Bibi’s acquittal].” They will request for Aasia Bibi’s name to be put on the Exit Control List till there is a verdict on the review petition, he said.

Hasan said that Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Qadri was in contact with the leadership of the religious party. “We are expecting a breakthrough tonight,” he said.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy eight years ago, on Monday morning.

The trial court and Lahore High Court’s verdicts sentencing her to death have been overturned. The court has also ordered that she be freed immediately if she isn’t wanted in any other cases.

The protests broke out across the country after the top court announced its decisions.

His statement came just a few minutes after Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned the protesters against forcing the state to take action.

“We will not let Pakistan becoming a banana republic,” Chaudhry said, adding that his government doesn’t want violence.

However, he warned the protesters that “they can’t fight with the state”.

The government has nothing to do with review petition: Mazari

Human Rights Minister Shireen Manzari clarified that the government wasn’t filing any review petition in the Supreme Court against Aasia Bibi’s acquittal.

“A protester has filed a review petition in SC and demanded Asia Bibi’s name be put on the ECL,” she tweeted. “The government has nothing to do with both these moves.”