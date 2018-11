People identified as protesters have torched several vehicles in Sheikhupura and Lahore.

The enraged men burnt five vehicles on the Kot Ranjeet Motorway interchange near Sheikhupura.

The land order situation in Lahore was disturbed throughout the day.

Men carrying weapons pelted stones at wagons and coasters in Lahore’s Shahdara Town.

“They opened fire and torched several vehicles here,” a driver told SAMAA Digital. “We are stuck here.”