Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting Thursday

November 28, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting will discuss an eight-point agenda.

Approval is likely to be given for fencing and lighting along the Pak-Afghan border for the security purposes and to grant a technical supplement to the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation.

Related: PM Imran Khan expected to announce package for tribal areas during Miramshah visit

The cabinet is also expected to make a committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Medical University. The cabinet will also discuss the approval of three independent directors for the Central Electric Retailing Company and approval of the finance member of the NHA.

Apart from this, the appointment of the technical members for Balochistan’s drug authority is also the part of the cabinet agenda.

 
 
 

