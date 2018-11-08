Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair federal cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Thursday). The meeting will discuss a 21-point agenda.

The cabinet will review the process of implementation of government decisions.

It will also discuss the agreement over the exchange of prisoners from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Approval is likely to be given to publish a tax directory for parliamentarians and the public.

The matter of cooperation in the tourism sector between Pakistan and Sudan will also be discussed.