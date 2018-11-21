Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulates Muslims on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi

Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his felicitations to Muslims on Eid Milad un Nabi, Wednesday.

In his official message, he said that The birthday (Eid Milad un Nabi) of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrated all over the Muslim world and with unprecedented devotion in Pakistan reminds us of the golden principles of Islam which were illustrated in the sublime way of life that he led.

“His life was an indeed an embodiment of what Islam stood for,” said PM Khan in his message. He went on to add that the day helps us comprehend the significance of the values of sacrifice, tolerance, brotherhood and unity among the Muslim ummah.

The birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) marked the end of a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path and purified civilization by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness, said the premier.

The entire Muslim ummah and people of Pakistan are very fortunate to have the guidance of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in regards to worldly affairs as well the world hereafter, he added. “Our salvation, peace and progress of the country rests on faithfully following his teachings and injunctions of Islam at the individual and collective level,” said PM Khan.

He ended his message by saying the people of the country should reiterate their resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of the nation and pray for guidance in their endeavour to make Pakistan into a Medina-like state where justice prevails and the fundamental needs of every citizen are fulfilled.