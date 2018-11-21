President Arif Alvi urges Pakistanis to practice what Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) preached

While addressing the conference held to commemorate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birth, Dr Alvi quoted instances from his life, saying he would be respectful towards people of all faiths.Once a funeral procession for a deceased Jew was passing by and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stood up, telling his companions to do so as well in respect for humanity, Dr Alvi said.The president added that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) even promised protection to Christians and their places of worship when they approached him for assistance.During his speech, Dr Alvi also decried violent protests held in the name of the Prophet (PBUH), saying almost every other person in the country is ready to lay down their lives in the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but seldom do they practice what he preached.He could not even think of harming anyone but people who take to the streets in his name do not think twice before, for instance, setting ablaze the motorcycle of a poor person, Dr Alvi added.The president said the Prophet (PBUH) was even kind to prisoners captured after wars. While quoting one such incident, he said once an unclothed prisoner came to the Prophet (PBUH) who ordered one of his companions to give him his clothes. He (PBUH) later took off his own shirt and gave it to his companion, the president added.