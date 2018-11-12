Postmortem examinations completed of minors who died of ‘food poisoning’ in Karachi’s DHA

The postmortem examinations of the two brothers, Ahmed aged 1.5 years and Mohammad, five, were conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The police have sent samples for a chemical test to Islamabad and the results will take around one week. The bodies have been handed over to the family.Additional police surgeon Dr Shiraz said that the examinations were conducted according to international standards. He said that the cause of death seems to be food poisoning.Ahmed and Mohammad died on Saturday night after eating food from two places – Arizona Grill and Chunky Monkey. They ate candy floss at Chunky Monkey and went to Arizona Grill in Zamzama for dinner with their mother.The next day, both kids and their mother were sick. At around 2:45pm they were brought to a private hospital, confirmed Dr Alamgir Ahmed. The youngest died before reaching the hospital.The woman’s uncle and brother-in-law brought them to the hospital. Her husband was in Lahore for his construction business. All three have been questioned by the police. They were residents of DHA Phase VIII’s Creek Vista Apartments.A committee has been formed, to be headed by Clifton ASP Suhai Aziz, to investigate what happened. So far, CCTV footage has been seized from the restaurant and six employees taken into custody.The mother has also recorded her statement.According to the Karachi AIG, both kitchens have been sealed. Sindh Food Authority Director Abrar Sheikh visited the restaurant and said old food was stored in the fridge. Samples have been taken, he said, adding that they have sealed the restaurant’s outlet for not following hygiene standards.Governor Imran Ismail has also taken notice of the deaths and has ordered the AIG to find out who’s responsible.