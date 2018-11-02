Politicians react to Maulana Samiul Haq’s assassination

JUI-S chief and prominent cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was known as the ‘father of the Taliban’, was assassinated inside his house in Rawalpindi on Friday evening.

Soon after the news of his death, condemnation and condolences started pouring in.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in China, condemned the brutal killing of Maulana Samiul Haq. The country has lost a great religious scholar, he said. The premier has ordered an inquiry into the incident and summoned a report.

President Dr Arif Alvi expressed sorrow and praised the religious, social and political services of the political leader.

The army chief also condemned the attack.

COAS strongly condemns assassination of renowned religious scholar and political leader Moulana Sami ul Haq. Expresses grief and condolences to the bereaved family. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 2, 2018

Naeemul Haq, the special assistant to PM Khan, condemned the attack. “This is a great tragedy,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“He had met with the prime minister at his residence 15 days ago,” he said. “His father had signed the 1973 Constitution when he was a member of the National Assembly.” He had set up Pakistan’s largest seminary in Attock in which thousands of students are educated, Haq added.

This is a conspiracy against Pakistan, its political system and sovereignty, said Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chauhan. It is an attempt to create anarchy in the country, said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N leader Saad Rafique termed the assassination of Haq as “an attack on Pakistan’s stability”. He was pro-democracy and always supported dialogue, he remarked.

“This is quite tragic. I shared a close relationship with Moulana Samiul Haq,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “Moulana was an asset of the country.”

Maulana Samiul Haq was a great religious scholar and a patriot, said KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Interior State Minister Sheharyar Khan Afridi condemned the attack and expressed his condolence. PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi demanded that the culprits should be taken to task.