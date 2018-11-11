Police begin aerial firing to disperse Thatta protesters blocking the National Highway

The police have begun aerial firing and shelling to disperse protesters blocking the National Highway at Thatta.

Traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad has been suspended due to the protest.

The residents of the city are protesting against the town committee chairman for the lack of development in the area.

Related: Peshawar University students call for another protest against the administration

Also part of the protest are six town councillors. They say the city is a major hub but there has been no development for three years.

After the police were called out they began aerial firing and shelling, as well as using batons against the protesters in an attempt to disperse them.