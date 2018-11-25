Poisonous gas kills three miners in Balochistan

Three coal miners died after inhaling poisonous gas in a private mine in Balochistan’s Loralai on Sunday.

Five miners were working in a mine in Chamalang when methane gas accumulated inside it. The labourers fell unconscious because of the lack of oxygen.

Related: Two coal miners die in Balochistan

Other labourers entered the mine and found three workers dead and two others unconscious and retrieved them. Naimat and Jalaluddin were shifted to Civil Hospital, Loralai

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rehman Khan, Akhtar Mehmood, and Qutubuddin Sultan. Khan and Mehmood hailed from Zhob, while Sultan belonged to Killa Saifullah.

Related: 13 people have died in a blast in a coal mine in Quetta

Their bodies have been sent to their native villages.