Poisonous gas kills three miners in Balochistan

November 25, 2018

Three coal miners died after inhaling poisonous gas in a private mine in Balochistan’s Loralai on Sunday.

Five miners were working in a mine in Chamalang when methane gas accumulated inside it. The labourers fell unconscious because of the lack of oxygen.

Related: Two coal miners die in Balochistan

Other labourers entered the mine and found three workers dead and two others unconscious and retrieved them. Naimat and Jalaluddin were shifted to Civil Hospital, Loralai

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rehman Khan, Akhtar Mehmood, and Qutubuddin Sultan. Khan and Mehmood hailed from Zhob, while Sultan belonged to Killa Saifullah.

Related: 13 people have died in a blast in a coal mine in Quetta

Their bodies have been sent to their native villages.

 

 

 
 
 

See Also

Landmine blast injures four people in Dera Bugti

November 23, 2018 12:46 pm

Karachi hit by chillier weather after rain in Quetta

November 22, 2018 1:32 pm

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Sibbi, adjoining areas

November 22, 2018 10:34 am

At least 13 injured in Chaman mosque blast

November 21, 2018 6:31 pm

Helping women farmers in Balochistan ‘grow’

November 19, 2018 8:52 pm

Balochistan Assembly speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo threatens to resign

November 19, 2018 12:36 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.