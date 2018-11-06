PML-N was behind arson, damage during TLP sit-ins: Punjab info minister

“The PML-N MNAs, MPAs and their activists were involved in arson and damage to properties in Sheikhupura and Gujranwala,” the PTI leader alleged. “We have photos to prove it.”On October 31, the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led TLP held violent protests across the country over the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman jailed in a blasphemy case.For three days, the country’s highways and roads were blocked. The protests were called off after the government agreed to initiate legal proceedings to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the Exit Control List to prevent her from leaving the country.Chohan said the government will neither file a review petition, nor does it intend to put Aasia Bibi’s name on the ECL.The Punjab minister claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had asked his office-bearers to set the offices of the PML-Q on fire after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination and the intelligence agencies have audio proof.Responding to Chohan’s allegations, PML-N leader Zubair Umar called the PTI a “fascist party” and said Prime Minister Imran Khan should fire Chohan for using such language.“Yesterday, the Minister of State for Interior was praising the opposition for its cooperation during the sit-ins,” he added.They should arrest Khadim Hussain Rizvi and they don’t even need pictures to prove that he instigated violence, Umar said.