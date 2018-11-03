PML-N UK president’s son charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life

November 3, 2018

Salman Gull. Photo: National Crime Agency

PML-N UK President Zubair Gull’s son was charged on November 1 by a UK court with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested on October 31 at the Manchester airport after arriving in the country from Lahore.

Salman Gull, 24, was wanted by the police in a firearm incident earlier in the year. The British police have been investigating the case since August.

According to the National Crime Agency, he was remanded into police custody until his next court appearance on November 29 at the Manchester Crown Court. The agency said Gull was arrested after ‘being on the run since July’.

 
 
 

