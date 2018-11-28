PM Khan’s nephew controversy: Case registered against an unknown person for manhandling FIA official

November 28, 2018

A case has been registered against an unknown person for manhandling an FIA official at Islamabad court. 

An FIR has been registered at Ramna police station. It states that the suspect threatened and beat up Mumtaz Ali.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi was reported to be involved in the manhandling. Niazi, who is a lawyer by profession, remarked that the “story was not true.”

“Just because I am related to [the] prime minister doesn’t mean I get bashed without listening to my side of the story. I did have a verbal exchange with the FIA official. I was upset because he was continuously asking for bribe till my client gave in,” he wrote on Twitter.

Further investigation is under way.

 
 
 

