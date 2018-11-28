PM Khan’s nephew controversy: Case registered against an unknown person for manhandling FIA official

A case has been registered against an unknown person for manhandling an FIA official at Islamabad court.

An FIR has been registered at Ramna police station. It states that the suspect threatened and beat up Mumtaz Ali.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi was reported to be involved in the manhandling. Niazi, who is a lawyer by profession, remarked that the “story was not true.”

“Just because I am related to [the] prime minister doesn’t mean I get bashed without listening to my side of the story. I did have a verbal exchange with the FIA official. I was upset because he was continuously asking for bribe till my client gave in,” he wrote on Twitter.

The footage the media is showing clearly shows FIA deputy IO with the prosecutor, who basically forced my client to get the lawyer they were asking him to. This ‘smart’ bribery will have to stop or else the weak and vulnerable will keep getting ripped off. — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) November 26, 2018

Further investigation is under way.