PM Khan wants to bring uniformity in Pakistan’s education system

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his government is devising a ‘National Education Policy’ to bring uniformity to the existing system of education.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on the National Education Policy at his office on Monday.

PM Khan said that there is a need to focus on skill development of youth, adding that their immense potential could be effectively utilized.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood gave a detailed presentation on the National Education Policy Framework.

He said that National Education Policy Framework was being formulated with an objective to ensure that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive a high quality of education in order to achieve their full potential.

The minister also suggested the establishment of a National Curriculum Council to create broad consensus among stakeholders for common standards of education across Pakistan.