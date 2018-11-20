PM Khan to inaugurate four new trains on November 23

November 20, 2018

People waiting for their trains at Karachi Railway Station. File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four new trains on November 23, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said Tuesday.

The Pakistan Railways and China’s National Railway Administration signed an agreement to upgrade the ML-1 project.

Under the ML-1 project, the Karachi to Peshawar track will be doubled and the speed of passenger trains be raised from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h.

The minister said that the ML-1 project was the backbone of CPEC, adding that all matters related to ML-1 have been settled.

A complete report on the design of the ML-1 project and its infrastructure would be submitted by December 25, he added.

The minister urged the Chinese companies to give the Pakistan Railways a lower interest rate.

 
 
 

See Also

Defeat against New Zealand worst of my career, says Pakistan coach Arthur

November 21, 2018 12:12 am

Pakistan, US ties may improve if talks with Taliban bear fruit, says analyst

November 20, 2018 11:09 pm

Choices made for PSL 4 draft

November 20, 2018 7:25 pm

IMF team concludes Pakistan visit without finalizing a possible bailout

November 20, 2018 7:10 pm

Aasia Bibi’s lawyer wants German passports for her and family

November 20, 2018 6:29 pm

Pakistan says it provided US initial evidence to help trace Osama Bin Laden

November 20, 2018 3:49 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.