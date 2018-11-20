PM Khan to inaugurate four new trains on November 23

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate four new trains on November 23, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said Tuesday.

The Pakistan Railways and China’s National Railway Administration signed an agreement to upgrade the ML-1 project.

Under the ML-1 project, the Karachi to Peshawar track will be doubled and the speed of passenger trains be raised from 65/110km/h to 160 km/h.

The minister said that the ML-1 project was the backbone of CPEC, adding that all matters related to ML-1 have been settled.

A complete report on the design of the ML-1 project and its infrastructure would be submitted by December 25, he added.

The minister urged the Chinese companies to give the Pakistan Railways a lower interest rate.