PM Khan met top four Chinese leaders during ‘successful’ China visit: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had meetings with four top Chinese leaders during his first official visit to China.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, chairman of people’s congress and Vice President Wang Qishan,” Qureshi said Wednesday.

The foreign minister said that PM Khan had discussed the bilateral relationship, dialogue with India, the security situation in Afghanistan and counter-terrorism operations with the Chinese leadership.

It was a successful visit, he said.

Qureshi said that Pakistan and China have agreed to hold a trilateral meeting in Kabul, where foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan and China will discuss the security situation.

“They thank Pakistan for its cooperation in dealing with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement,” the minister said.

Qureshi said that the Pakistani delegation also exchanged views with Chinese leaders on how to combat corruption.

“The Chinese Vice President shared with our delegation his experience in combating corruption,” the minister said.

Pakistan, China sign 15 MoUs

Qureshi said that Pakistan and China signed at least 15 MoUs during PM Khan’s visit.

“We signed MoUs with China for poverty alleviation as well as developing Pakistan’s agriculture sector,” he said.

Chinese and Pakistani businessmen were invited to International Trade and Investment Conference in Shanghai so they can explore possibilities of joint ventures, the minister said.

Pakistan understands significance of CPEC

“In recent days, some people tried to create an impression that this government has tarnished Pakistan’s relationship with China,” the foreign minister said, adding that PM Khan’s visit was aimed at conveying the message to them that everything is in order.

China believes that Pakistan understands the significance of CPEC and we tried to address their reservations, he added.