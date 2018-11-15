PM Imran Khan to visit Malaysia on Nov 21

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be setting off for Malaysia on November 21 for his fourth official visit after taking charge.

He will pay a two-day visit to the country and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

PM Khan will meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahatir Mohammad. The visit is an opportunity to strengthen existing friendly bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Earlier, there were reports that the PM was expected to visit Malaysia at the end of October.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that this would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Malaysia’s PM assumed office in May 2018, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Malysian High Commissioner @MalaysiaMFA to Pakistan called on the FM at MoFA today. The Foreign Minister expressed desire to further strengthen #PakistanMalaysiabilateralrelations in economic and political spheres pic.twitter.com/W3oU29krmr — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 15, 2018

Earlier, the Malaysian High Commissioner called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in economic and political spheres between the two countries.