PM Imran Khan to travel to UAE, expected to return with assistance funds

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to the United Arab Emirates today (Sunday). He is expected to secure some economic assistance funds for the country.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan invited PM Khan for the visit.

Khan will be accompanied by ministers of foreign ministry, finance, energy, petroleum, and commerce adviser.

During the visit, discussions will be held on bilateral relations and matters of regional and international interest.

The premier will also meet UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, besides other high officials.

Pakistan is expected a get a package from the UAE government to help it with the economic crisis. This is PM Khan’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in the Abu Dhabi to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum where efforts to bring peace to the region were discussed.