PM Imran Khan to perform Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking of the Kartarpur corridor today (Wednesday).

The 4km-long corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor will provide Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the shrine.

As part of the Indian delegation that arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to attend the ceremony, Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Indian cricket player turned minister, was greeted by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor House Lahore. The Indian delegation also comprised Minister for Food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri.

The delegates will be in Pakistan for five days.

“After 71 years, a dream will soon be a reality. In opening the Kartarpur border, both governments have opened a new chapter in which many things previously impossible will be possible,” said Sidhu. He also said that if he is invited for the Pakistan Super League, he will definitely attend.

Pakistani High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said that the corridor being opened is an important occasion as it signals that relations between Pakistan and India are improving.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said said that the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan was widely appreciated, including by people in India. He said the corridor will facilitate the Sikh pilgrims to visit their holiest sites in Pakistan.

He said the construction of the corridor will stand completed before the next birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

Pakistan is constructing a border terminal, which will have parking, immigration and medical facilities.

Sikh pilgrims will board a bus in India, get a special permit to visit Pakistan at the border terminal and be taken to Gurdwara Sahib via special transportation. After biometric scanning, they will be free to roam the gurdwara.

In the next phase, a hotel and rest houses will be constructed for the pilgrims.

The chief minister of Indian Punjab, Amarinder Singh, had rejected the invitation to attend the ceremony. He said on Tuesday that he had asked Navjot to reconsider visiting Pakistan.