PM Imran Khan to inaugurate shelter home project in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of the Punjab government’s shelter homes project.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab government, five shelter homes will be set up outside Data Darbar in Lahore in the first phase of the project.

The premiere will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar one-on-one during his one-day visit. The CM will brief him on the performance of the provincial government.

Related: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore for one-day

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet ministers for a high-level consultative meeting. The ministers will brief him about the steps taken in their respective departments.

He will also be briefed about the overall preparation of the Punjab government’s 100-day plan.