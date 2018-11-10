PM Imran Khan to inaugurate shelter home project in Lahore

November 10, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on Saturday to lay the foundation stone of the Punjab government’s shelter homes project.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab government, five shelter homes will be set up outside Data Darbar in Lahore in the first phase of the project.

The premiere will meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar one-on-one during his one-day visit. The CM will brief him on the performance of the provincial government.

Related: PM Imran Khan to visit Lahore for one-day

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet ministers for a high-level consultative meeting. The ministers will brief him about the steps taken in their respective departments.

He will also be briefed about the overall preparation of the Punjab government’s 100-day plan.

 
 
 

See Also

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

November 9, 2018 9:44 pm

Former hockey player Malik Nasir Khan passes away

November 9, 2018 6:52 pm

Dollar reaches two-week high after going up by Rs1 in two days

November 9, 2018 1:23 pm

How to prevent radicalisation of society?

November 8, 2018 9:37 pm

Cabinet meeting: New airline to take off, board formed to make tax policies

November 8, 2018 7:24 pm

PML-N was behind arson, damage during TLP sit-ins: Punjab info minister

November 6, 2018 9:18 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.