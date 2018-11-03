PM Imran Khan signs 15 agreements, MoUs with China on bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan signed on Saturday 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding between China and Pakistan for cooperation in various fields.

The agreements were signed when he met his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang. The two countries signed MoUs to strengthen cooperation in the agriculture, economic, industrial, forestry, earth sciences and technology sectors.

Two more agreements have been signed between the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Science Academy of China and the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Pakistan Meteorological Department. China also signed an agreement to help Pakistan alleviate poverty.

An agreement for cooperation between the Islamabad police and Beijing Police was also signed between the two countries.

The premier is in China for a five-day visit. This is PM Khan’s first visit to China since taking charge as premier. He was given a guard of honour at the airport where he was received by Pakistan’s ambassador to China and Chinese officials.

The premier is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and others.