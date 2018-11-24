PM Imran Khan orders tents to be set up for people sleeping on footpaths in Punjab

November 24, 2018

Photo: AFP

The prime minister has directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to set up tents for people sleeping on the footpaths in the province.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he has asked the Punjab CM to provide them food until the shelters are built.

The weather in Lahore lowers to 11 degrees Centigrade at night and stays around 24 to 27 degrees in the day.

On November 10, the premier laid the foundation stone for a shelter in Lahore, the first of five in the city and one in Rawalpindi.

He had said at the time that the government is committed to building a social net for the poor so everyone has a shelter over their head and access to health and education.

In his tweet on Saturday, the premier also said that spots are also being found in Peshawar and Karachi.

 
 
 

